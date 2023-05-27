Robert Williams suffers hand injury Game 6 vs. Heat

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams went to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 6 Saturday against the Miami Heat with a hand injury. It’s unclear exactly what caused the injury, but this is a big development for the Celtics if Williams is unable to return or is limited in the contest.

Williams eventually did come back to the bench, which is a good sign for the Celtics. He has been solid so far in this contest with seven points and two rebounds in nine minutes of play. More importantly, he has helped create second chances for Boston and also made some good defensive plays to negate some easy baskets for the Heat.

We’ll see how the hand impacts Williams, but it looks like he’s going to be able to return to the game. The Celtics are trying to get this series back to Boston for Game 7, while the Heat attempt to close things out Saturday.