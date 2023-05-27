 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Williams suffers hand injury Game 6 vs. Heat

Boston’s big man suffered a hand injury in Game 6.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III grits his teeth after being fouled while grabbing an offensive rebound as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid walks away during the second quarter of Game 7 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams went to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 6 Saturday against the Miami Heat with a hand injury. It’s unclear exactly what caused the injury, but this is a big development for the Celtics if Williams is unable to return or is limited in the contest.

Williams eventually did come back to the bench, which is a good sign for the Celtics. He has been solid so far in this contest with seven points and two rebounds in nine minutes of play. More importantly, he has helped create second chances for Boston and also made some good defensive plays to negate some easy baskets for the Heat.

We’ll see how the hand impacts Williams, but it looks like he’s going to be able to return to the game. The Celtics are trying to get this series back to Boston for Game 7, while the Heat attempt to close things out Saturday.

