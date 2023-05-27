Derrick White hits game-winning shot to force Game 7 vs. Heat [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics have forced a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in dramatic fashion.

Trailing by one after an awful Al Horford foul against Jimmy Butler, the Celtics had just three seconds to hit a game-winning shot. And that’s exactly what Derrick White did after Marcus Smart’s three-point heave rimmed out. White was able to tip the ball back in as the clock expired.

Here’s the video.

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/hinMigekhp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2023

At first, it appeared that White’s shot came after the buzzer, but, following a review, the basket was counted and the Celtics emerged victorious, 104-103.

It was nearly a disastrous choke job by the Celtics, who coughed up a double-digit lead for the third time in the fourth quarter of this series. Luckily for Boston, White’s shot just beat the buzzer and forced a pivotal Game 7, with the winner taking on the Denver Nuggets.

If the Celtics win Game 7, they’ll be the first NBA franchise to win a series after trailing 3-0.

Game 7 will be played in Boston on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.