Derrick White hits game-winning shot to force Game 7 vs. Heat [VIDEO]

The Celtics needed a last-second shot to force a Game 7 against the Heat

By Lance Cartelli
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have forced a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in dramatic fashion.

Trailing by one after an awful Al Horford foul against Jimmy Butler, the Celtics had just three seconds to hit a game-winning shot. And that’s exactly what Derrick White did after Marcus Smart’s three-point heave rimmed out. White was able to tip the ball back in as the clock expired.

Here’s the video.

At first, it appeared that White’s shot came after the buzzer, but, following a review, the basket was counted and the Celtics emerged victorious, 104-103.

It was nearly a disastrous choke job by the Celtics, who coughed up a double-digit lead for the third time in the fourth quarter of this series. Luckily for Boston, White’s shot just beat the buzzer and forced a pivotal Game 7, with the winner taking on the Denver Nuggets.

If the Celtics win Game 7, they’ll be the first NBA franchise to win a series after trailing 3-0.

Game 7 will be played in Boston on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

