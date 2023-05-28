Buffalo Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Buffalo Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 28. This race is a staple of Memorial Day Weekend. The course is known for its views of Lake Erie and weaves through downtown Buffalo. This marathon can be used as a Buffalo Marathon qualifier and tends to be a faster marathon due to the consistent elevation.

Start time

The 2023 Buffalo Marathon begins bright and early at 6:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action is in person, though there could be some local news coverage with the winner. There is information in the Athlete Guide on how to track runners.

Course map

The course is close to a full out and back, with the start and finish line being about a block from each other. The course begins on Delaware Avenue near Niagara Square and finishes on Franklin Street near Court Street. The marathon will show off downtown Buffalo including where the NHL affiliate Buffalo Sabres play.

A course map is available on the marathon website.

Weather via AccuWeather

The weather looks solid for the race on Sunday. The high is 79, with a low of 55. The weather description reads “nice with plenty of sunshine,” and the chance of rain is 4%. The wind is expected to blow at six mph but will gust up to 13 mph. For those sensitive to sun exposure, just a heads up that a Max UV Index of 10 is expected.

Prize money

There is prize money available for the Buffalo Marathon, but it only is attainable if your time qualifies you for a course record. Men would have to beat 2:15:39, with women beating 2:38:26. If someone pulls it off, they will take home $1,000.

Who won the last race?

Lucas McAneney won the 2022 Buffalo Marathon in 2:33:32. Dave Cook (2:33:48) and David Leff (2:39:02) followed him.

Gabrielle Russo was the fastest female finisher at 2:56:23. Jaimee Walling took second place in 2:58:10, while Monica Benjovsky snagged third in 3:01:32.