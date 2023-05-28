What time is the Monaco Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the latest race. The Monaco Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 78 laps at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The course is 3.34 km (2.07 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 260.29 km (161.73 mi).

Sergio Perez won this event last year with a time of 1:56:30.26. Previous to that, Max Verstappen won in 2021 with a time of 1:38:56.82. In 2019, Lewis Hamilton finished first with a time of 1:42:54.81. As you can see, you can expect the race to last around an hour and 40 minutes to two hours.

Ahead of qualifying, Verstappen is favored to win with +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winner, Perez, is next in line at +285. Then, Charles Leclerc (+330) and Fernando Alonso (+650) are next in line on the odds board.