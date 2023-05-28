What time is the 2023 Indy 500 and how long will the race last?

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:45 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available to stream live on Peacock. This will be the 107th running of the race, and the reigning winner is Marcus Ericsson from Sweden.

The Indy 500 is one of the biggest races in all of motorsports. Some outlier races have gone quicker, but typically the race lasts at or around three hours. Ericsson took the win last year in 2:51:00. Helio Castroneves had his 2022 victory with a time of 2:37:19, while Takuma Sato picked up his second career Indy 500 win in 2020 in 3:10:05.

Alex Palou, who will be starting on the pole, has the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by Pato O’Ward (+650), Scott Dixon (+800), Santino Ferrucci (+1000) and Alexander Rossi (+1100).