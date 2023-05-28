What TV channel is airing Indy 500 on Sunday?

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is back as the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place this Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NBC Universal’s Peacock app and will be picked up on the main network at 11 a.m. ET.
Alex Palou will start the race in pole position after setting a qualifying record with a speed of 234.217 MPH this past Sunday. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will join him on Row 1 to start the race.
Palou enters as the favorite to win the Indy 500 with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward has the second highest odds at +650 while Scott Dixon (+800), Santino Ferrucci (+1000), and Alexander Rossi (+1100) rounds out the top five.
2023 Indy 500 TV schedule
Date: Sunday, May 28th
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium
Starting Lineup
2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Alex Palou
|10
|2
|Rinus VeeKay
|21
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|6
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|5
|6
|Scott Dixon
|9
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|7
|8
|Takuma Sato
|11
|9
|Tony Kanaan
|66
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|8
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|55
|12
|Will Power
|12
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|16
|Conor Daly
|20
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|23
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|28
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|21
|Colton Herta
|26
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|60
|23
|David Malukas
|18
|24
|Marco Andretti
|98
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|24
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|29
|27
|Agustin Canapino
|78
|28
|Callum Ilott
|77
|29
|RC Enerson
|50
|30
|Katherine Legge
|44
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|45
|32
|Sting Ray Robb
|51
|33
|Jack Harvey
|30