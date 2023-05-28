What TV channel is airing Indy 500 on Sunday?

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is back as the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place this Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NBC Universal’s Peacock app and will be picked up on the main network at 11 a.m. ET.

Alex Palou will start the race in pole position after setting a qualifying record with a speed of 234.217 MPH this past Sunday. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will join him on Row 1 to start the race.

Palou enters as the favorite to win the Indy 500 with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward has the second highest odds at +650 while Scott Dixon (+800), Santino Ferrucci (+1000), and Alexander Rossi (+1100) rounds out the top five.

2023 Indy 500 TV schedule

Date: Sunday, May 28th

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium

Starting Lineup