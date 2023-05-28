 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What TV channel is airing Indy 500 on Sunday?

We go over how you can watch the Indianapolis 500 on TV.

By DKNation Staff
IndyCar: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is back as the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place this Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NBC Universal’s Peacock app and will be picked up on the main network at 11 a.m. ET.

Alex Palou will start the race in pole position after setting a qualifying record with a speed of 234.217 MPH this past Sunday. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will join him on Row 1 to start the race.

Palou enters as the favorite to win the Indy 500 with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward has the second highest odds at +650 while Scott Dixon (+800), Santino Ferrucci (+1000), and Alexander Rossi (+1100) rounds out the top five.

2023 Indy 500 TV schedule

Date: Sunday, May 28th
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium

Starting Lineup

2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Alex Palou 10
2 Rinus VeeKay 21
3 Felix Rosenqvist 6
4 Santino Ferrucci 14
5 Pato O’Ward 5
6 Scott Dixon 9
7 Alexander Rossi 7
8 Takuma Sato 11
9 Tony Kanaan 66
10 Marcus Ericsson 8
11 Benjamin Pedersen 55
12 Will Power 12
13 Ed Carpenter 33
14 Scott McLaughlin 3
15 Kyle Kirkwood 27
16 Conor Daly 20
17 Josef Newgarden 2
18 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23
19 Romain Grosjean 28
20 Helio Castroneves 06
21 Colton Herta 26
22 Simon Pagenaud 60
23 David Malukas 18
24 Marco Andretti 98
25 Stefan Wilson 24
26 Devlin DeFrancesco 29
27 Agustin Canapino 78
28 Callum Ilott 77
29 RC Enerson 50
30 Katherine Legge 44
31 Christian Lundgaard 45
32 Sting Ray Robb 51
33 Jack Harvey 30

