Who won the Indy 500 last year?

The Indianapolis 500 has arrived. The biggest open wheel race in America will see the green flag drop at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Alex Palou will start in the pole position. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist join him on the front row after all three broke the previous qualifying speed record.

A year ago, Scott Dixon claimed the pole, where he was joined by Palou and VeeKay. Dixon led the most laps (95) that day and Palou led the second-most laps (47), but Marcus Ericsson took the lead on lap 190 and held on to claim his first career win at the Brickyard. Pato O’Ward finished second, 1.7929 seconds back of Ericsson.

The year prior, Hélio Castroneves won his fourth Indy 500, tying A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser for the career record. Castroneves is also the last driver to repeat as champ, winning the race in 2001 and 2002. Four other drivers have won the race in consecutive years, including Wilbur Shaw (1939-40), Mauri Rose (1947-48), Bill Vukovich (1953-54), and Al Unser (1970-71).

Palou is the favorite to win coming out of qualifying with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s got one win, four top-five finishes, and five top-ten finishes this season and heads into the race with a six-point lead on Pato O’Ward in the IndyCar Series. O’Ward follows him on the odds board at +750.