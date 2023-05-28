 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indy 500 purse: How much prize money does winner receive?

How much money will the winner of the 2023 Indy 500 receive?

By David Fucillo

Marcus Ericsson of Sweden, driver of the #5 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane by pouring milk on his head after winning the 106th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28th. The 500-mile race will get started at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and Peacock.

Alex Palou claimed pole position last week with a record-setting performance and looks to secure his first career win at the Brickyard. He heads into the race as the IndyCar Series points leader and is a +600 favorite to win the face at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Palou and the rest of the field will be competing for a prize pool that will be into the eight figures. The full purse is not yet known, but it will likely be near or exceed last year’s record prize pool of $16,000,200. Marcus Ericsson won the race and took home $3.1 million in prize money from that total purse. Pato O’Ward finished second and took home an even $1 million in prize money. The average driver payout last year was $485,000. The rookie of the year award earned Jimmie Johnson a $50,000 bonus.

Prior to last year, the record prize purse was $14.4 million in 2008. Over the previous 15 races, not including the COVID-impacted years, the winner earned anywhere from $2,353,355 (Tony Kanaan, 2013) to $3,048,005 (Hélio Castroneves, 2009), per the Indy Star.

We’ll update this article with the full prize pool information after it is announced on Monday.

