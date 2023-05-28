How to watch the Indy 500 via live stream

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock.

The qualifiers ran fast this year, with all three on the front row surpassing the previous record. Scott Dixon set the record a year ago when he ran a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. The previous record belonged to Arie Luyendyk, who had set a qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996.

Palou heads into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600, Pato O’Ward follows at +750, Scott Dixon is +800, and Alexander Rossie and Rinus VeeKay are each +1000. Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, is +1100 to win Sunday’s race.

2023 Indy 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 28th

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium

Starting Lineup