How to watch the Indy 500 via live stream

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock.
The qualifiers ran fast this year, with all three on the front row surpassing the previous record. Scott Dixon set the record a year ago when he ran a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. The previous record belonged to Arie Luyendyk, who had set a qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996.
Palou heads into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600, Pato O’Ward follows at +750, Scott Dixon is +800, and Alexander Rossie and Rinus VeeKay are each +1000. Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, is +1100 to win Sunday’s race.
2023 Indy 500 live stream
Date: Sunday, May 28th
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium
Starting Lineup
2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Alex Palou
|10
|2
|Rinus VeeKay
|21
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|6
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|5
|6
|Scott Dixon
|9
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|7
|8
|Takuma Sato
|11
|9
|Tony Kanaan
|66
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|8
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|55
|12
|Will Power
|12
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|16
|Conor Daly
|20
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|23
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|28
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|21
|Colton Herta
|26
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|60
|23
|David Malukas
|18
|24
|Marco Andretti
|98
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|24
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|29
|27
|Agustin Canapino
|78
|28
|Callum Ilott
|77
|29
|RC Enerson
|50
|30
|Katherine Legge
|44
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|45
|32
|Sting Ray Robb
|51
|33
|Jack Harvey
|30