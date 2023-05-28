 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the Indy 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Indianapolis 500 via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28th. The 500-mile race will get started at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will air on NBC and will also be available on Peacock.

The qualifiers ran fast this year, with all three on the front row surpassing the previous record. Scott Dixon set the record a year ago when he ran a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. The previous record belonged to Arie Luyendyk, who had set a qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996.

Palou heads into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +600, Pato O’Ward follows at +750, Scott Dixon is +800, and Alexander Rossie and Rinus VeeKay are each +1000. Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, is +1100 to win Sunday’s race.

2023 Indy 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 28th
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream links: NBC and Peacock Premium

Starting Lineup

2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Alex Palou 10
2 Rinus VeeKay 21
3 Felix Rosenqvist 6
4 Santino Ferrucci 14
5 Pato O’Ward 5
6 Scott Dixon 9
7 Alexander Rossi 7
8 Takuma Sato 11
9 Tony Kanaan 66
10 Marcus Ericsson 8
11 Benjamin Pedersen 55
12 Will Power 12
13 Ed Carpenter 33
14 Scott McLaughlin 3
15 Kyle Kirkwood 27
16 Conor Daly 20
17 Josef Newgarden 2
18 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23
19 Romain Grosjean 28
20 Helio Castroneves 06
21 Colton Herta 26
22 Simon Pagenaud 60
23 David Malukas 18
24 Marco Andretti 98
25 Stefan Wilson 24
26 Devlin DeFrancesco 29
27 Agustin Canapino 78
28 Callum Ilott 77
29 RC Enerson 50
30 Katherine Legge 44
31 Christian Lundgaard 45
32 Sting Ray Robb 51
33 Jack Harvey 30

More From DraftKings Nation