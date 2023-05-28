How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 38

The final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season arrives on Sunday, May 28 as another year draws to a close. The final matchday comes with a handful of certainties as well as a few nerves for a few notable clubs near the bottom of the table. Among the givens is that Manchester City, heading into the final day of the season with 89 points, have been crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in six years.

Behind them are Arsenal (81 pts) and Manchester United (72 pts) in second and third place, respectively.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

What truly hangs in the balance this weekend is the relegation battle, with Everton (33 pts), Leicester (31 pts), and Leeds (31 pts) all possible candidates to join last-place Southampton (24 pts) as this year’s departures from the top division in England.

Everton hold the strongest position and simply needs to win out on the last day of the season, while Leicester and Leeds need to win and hope for the other results.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 38 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 38 schedule

Sunday, May 28

Aston Villa v. Brighton - 11:30 a.m. ET

Everton v. Bournemouth - 11:30 a.m. ET

Leeds v. Tottenham - 11:30 a.m. ET

Brentford v. Manchester City - 11:30 a.m. ET

Manchester United v. Fulham - 11:30 a.m. ET

Chelsea v. Newcastle - 11:30 a.m. ET

Leicester v. West Ham - 11:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal v. Wolverhampton - 11:30 a.m. ET

Southampton v. Liverpool - 11:30 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest - 11:30 a.m. ET