Which teams have been been relegated from the Premier League in 2022-23?

As the 2022-23 Premier League season draws to a close one thing is for certain; the league is set to lose two clubs with storied histories come the final matchday on Sunday. There are high stakes on the line for a handful of teams, while one already knows their fate when it comes to relegation.

There is no uncertainty for Southampton, who were confirmed to play for the EFL Championship next season following a 2-0 loss to Fulham a few weeks back. The defeat put them eight points from safety with two matches left to play at the time, confirming their relegation following an 11-season run in the EPL.

After being among the original founders of the Premier League, the Saints competed at the highest level from 1992 to 2005. It took the club seven years to return to the EPL when they were last relegated from the top division.

Meanwhile, Everton (33 pts), Leicester City (31 pts), and Leeds United (31 pts) all face a nerve-wracking Sunday with the possibility that two of those clubs will join Southampton as this year’s departures from the EPL.

With Leicester just two points back from Everton, they’ll need the latter to drop points at home as they face Bournemouth, or else they stand little to no chance of staying out of the relegation zone. Everton, at the moment, hold the strongest position and simply needs to win out on Sunday to stay safe. They have their stunning 5-1 victory over Brighton and Hove to thank for their favorable position.

Lastly, Leeds need a handful of circumstances to go their way in order to stave off relegation. They have to win at home against Tottenham while hoping both Everton and Leicester drop points on the final day of the season. Leeds currently sit 19th in the table, just above Southampton.

As for which teams will rejoin England’s top division next season, Burnley and Sheffield United have sealed automatic promotion. Luton Town defeated Coventry City in the last playoff game to secure promotion as well.