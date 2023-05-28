How much will the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge receive in 2023

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge wraps up on Sunday as several top golfers compete for a $1.566 million first prize out of an $8.5 million total purse at Colonial Country Club. The runner-up will receive over $900,000, and the third-place finisher will take home over half a million dollars.
As Saturday play comes to an end and just 18 holes remain, Harris English, Harry Hall, and Adam Schenk lead the field at -10. Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo sit at -6. You can catch the final round action on the Golf Channel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET.
Outside of the financial earnings, the winner of the event will also receive 500 FedExCup points, 50 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR as well as entry into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. There’s also a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Charles Schwab Winnings
|Total Prize Money
|$8,500,000
|Total Prize Money
|$8,500,000
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$926,500
|3rd
|$517,650
|4th
|$416,500
|5th
|$348,500
|6th
|$308,125
|7th
|$286,875
|8th
|$265,625
|9th
|$248,625
|10th
|$231,625
|11th
|$214,625
|12th
|$197,625
|13th
|$180,625
|14th
|$163,625
|15th
|$155,125
|16th
|$146,625
|17th
|$138,125
|18th
|$129,625
|19th
|$121,125
|20th
|$112,625
|21st
|$104,125
|22nd
|$95,625
|23rd
|$88,825
|24th
|$82,025
|25th
|$75,225
|26th
|$68,425
|27th
|$65,875
|28th
|$63,325
|29th
|$60,775
|30th
|$58,225
|31st
|$55,675
|32nd
|$53,125
|33rd
|$50,575
|34th
|$48,450
|35th
|$46,325
|36th
|$44,200
|37th
|$42,075
|38th
|$40,375
|39th
|$38,675
|40th
|$36,975
|41st
|$35,275
|42nd
|$33,575
|43rd
|$31,875
|44th
|$30,175
|45th
|$28,475
|46th
|$26,775
|47th
|$25,075
|48th
|$23,715
|49th
|$22,525
|50th
|$21,845
|51st
|$21,335
|52nd
|$20,825
|53rd
|$20,485
|54th
|$20,145
|55th
|$19,975
|56th
|$19,805
|57th
|$19,635
|58th
|$19,465
|59th
|$19,295
|60th
|$19,125
|61st
|$18,955
|62nd
|$18,785
|63rd
|$18,615
|64th
|$18,445
|65th
|$18,275