How much will the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge receive in 2023

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge wraps up on Sunday as several top golfers compete for a $1.566 million first prize out of an $8.5 million total purse at Colonial Country Club. The runner-up will receive over $900,000, and the third-place finisher will take home over half a million dollars.

As Saturday play comes to an end and just 18 holes remain, Harris English, Harry Hall, and Adam Schenk lead the field at -10. Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo sit at -6. You can catch the final round action on the Golf Channel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET.

Outside of the financial earnings, the winner of the event will also receive 500 FedExCup points, 50 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR as well as entry into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. There’s also a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.