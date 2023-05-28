 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winner's share for the Charles Schwab Challenge, taking place in Fort Worth, Texas in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge wraps up on Sunday as several top golfers compete for a $1.566 million first prize out of an $8.5 million total purse at Colonial Country Club. The runner-up will receive over $900,000, and the third-place finisher will take home over half a million dollars.

As Saturday play comes to an end and just 18 holes remain, Harris English, Harry Hall, and Adam Schenk lead the field at -10. Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo sit at -6. You can catch the final round action on the Golf Channel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET.

Outside of the financial earnings, the winner of the event will also receive 500 FedExCup points, 50 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR as well as entry into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. There’s also a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Winnings

Total Prize Money $8,500,000
1st $1,530,000
2nd $926,500
3rd $517,650
4th $416,500
5th $348,500
6th $308,125
7th $286,875
8th $265,625
9th $248,625
10th $231,625
11th $214,625
12th $197,625
13th $180,625
14th $163,625
15th $155,125
16th $146,625
17th $138,125
18th $129,625
19th $121,125
20th $112,625
21st $104,125
22nd $95,625
23rd $88,825
24th $82,025
25th $75,225
26th $68,425
27th $65,875
28th $63,325
29th $60,775
30th $58,225
31st $55,675
32nd $53,125
33rd $50,575
34th $48,450
35th $46,325
36th $44,200
37th $42,075
38th $40,375
39th $38,675
40th $36,975
41st $35,275
42nd $33,575
43rd $31,875
44th $30,175
45th $28,475
46th $26,775
47th $25,075
48th $23,715
49th $22,525
50th $21,845
51st $21,335
52nd $20,825
53rd $20,485
54th $20,145
55th $19,975
56th $19,805
57th $19,635
58th $19,465
59th $19,295
60th $19,125
61st $18,955
62nd $18,785
63rd $18,615
64th $18,445
65th $18,275
