What time is the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 28 with the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts around four hours.

Time-wise, this is one of the longest races on the Cup Series schedule. Denny Hamlin is the reigning winner, and it took him 5 hours and 13 minutes. They did need 13 laps of overtime to secure a winner, but that is still a really long race. Kyle Larson won in 3:58:45 in 2021, with Brad Keselowski taking the checkered flag in 4:29:55 after five laps of overtime.

Larson has the best odds to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450. He is followed by William Byron (+600), Hamlin (+700), Martin Truex Jr. (+850) and Ross Chastain (+900). Larson is coming off a victory at the 2023 Cup Series All-Star Race. It marked his third win to this point in the race season. Despite his success picking up wins, he is still in ninth place in the Cup Series standings heading into this weekend. Chastain sits atop the leaderboards with 429 points. Christopher Bell is in second with 402 points, and Kevin Harvick rounds out the top three with 400 points.