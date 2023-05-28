How to watch NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Concord, North Carolina for its next race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28. This will be the 15th race of the Cup Series season, and they are coming off the All-Star Race, which Kyle Larson won.
The Coca-Cola 600 is comprised of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval. This race has four total stages, each an even 100 laps. Denny Hamlin picked up the victory last year in 5:13:08 after the race needed 13 laps of overtime. It was his first win at the Coca-Cola 600, and he enters this weekend with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to make it back-to-back. The best odds belong to Kyle Larson at +450, and he is followed by William Byron at +600 with Hamlin in third.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Coca-Cola 600 live stream
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|William Byron
|24
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|5
|Kyle Busch
|8
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|9
|Christopher Bell
|20
|10
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Kyle Larson
|5
|13
|Harrison Burton
|21
|14
|Ross Chastain
|1
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|16
|Justin Haley
|31
|17
|Joey Logano
|22
|18
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|19
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|21
|Austin Cindric
|2
|22
|Ryan Preece
|41
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|25
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|26
|Erik Jones
|43
|27
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|28
|Noah Gragson
|42
|29
|Zane Smith
|38
|30
|Michael McDowell
|34
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Ty Dillon
|77
|33
|Austin Dillon
|3
|34
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|51
|36
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84