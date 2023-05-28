How to watch NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Concord, North Carolina for its next race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28. This will be the 15th race of the Cup Series season, and they are coming off the All-Star Race, which Kyle Larson won.

The Coca-Cola 600 is comprised of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval. This race has four total stages, each an even 100 laps. Denny Hamlin picked up the victory last year in 5:13:08 after the race needed 13 laps of overtime. It was his first win at the Coca-Cola 600, and he enters this weekend with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to make it back-to-back. The best odds belong to Kyle Larson at +450, and he is followed by William Byron at +600 with Hamlin in third.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP