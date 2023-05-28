 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during Cup practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway.&nbsp; Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Concord, North Carolina for its next race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28. This will be the 15th race of the Cup Series season, and they are coming off the All-Star Race, which Kyle Larson won.

The Coca-Cola 600 is comprised of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval. This race has four total stages, each an even 100 laps. Denny Hamlin picked up the victory last year in 5:13:08 after the race needed 13 laps of overtime. It was his first win at the Coca-Cola 600, and he enters this weekend with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to make it back-to-back. The best odds belong to Kyle Larson at +450, and he is followed by William Byron at +600 with Hamlin in third.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Coca-Cola 600 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Kevin Harvick 4
3 Brad Keselowski 6
4 Denny Hamlin 11
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Bubba Wallace 23
8 Ryan Blaney 12
9 Christopher Bell 20
10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
11 Chris Buescher 17
12 Kyle Larson 5
13 Harrison Burton 21
14 Ross Chastain 1
15 Tyler Reddick 45
16 Justin Haley 31
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Ty Gibbs 54
20 Chase Briscoe 14
21 Austin Cindric 2
22 Ryan Preece 41
23 Aric Almirola 10
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Corey Lajoie 7
26 Erik Jones 43
27 A.J. Allmendinger 16
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Zane Smith 38
30 Michael McDowell 34
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ty Dillon 77
33 Austin Dillon 3
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Todd Gilliland 51
36 J.J. Yeley 15
37 Jimmie Johnson 84

