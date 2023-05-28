How to watch NXT Battleground 2023

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Sunday, May 28 with Battleground coming live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA, at 8 p.m. ET.

Battleground will be the third NXT pay-per-view to take place this year as the developmental brand continues to expand outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. As with several of their special shows, Battleground was originally a WWE main roster ppv from the 2010’s that got repurposed for NXT.

How to watch Battleground 2023

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Battleground 2023

The main event of Battleground will be a rematch from Stand and Deliver last month as Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker. Hayes successfully defeated Breakker at S&D to win the belt and become the new top dog on the show. In response, the former champ turned heel and laid a series of vicious attacks on Hayes, Trick Williams, and the rest of the roster over the next month. Breakker has since told the fans that he’s not as interested in the NXT title as much as he is in totally annihilating his opponents. We’ll see if Hayes can successfully defend his title in his home state of Massachusetts.

The finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament will be held on the show as Lyra Valkyrie will battle Tiffany Stratton for the right to become the new champion. The tournament came about at the start of the month when former champion Indi Hartwell relinquished the title due to injury and her being drafted to Monday Night Raw. An eight-women tournament was immediately announced where Valykyrie defeated Kiana James and Cora Jade to reach the final while Stratton did the same by beating Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez. We will see who walks out of Lowell, MA, as the new women’s champ.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship - Lyra Valkyrie vs. Tiffany Stratton

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

NXT Heritage Cup - Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee (British Rounds Rules match)

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov (Last Man Standing match)

*Card subject to change.