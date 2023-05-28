French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday

The first round of the 2023 French Open will start on Sunday, May 28th. There will be plenty of singles matches between the men’s and women’s schedules. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day of the early action due to the time difference. If you want to catch all the action live, the first matches will start at 5:00 a.m. ET.
Sunday Schedule
10:50 a.m. ET
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Mikael Ymer
11:45 a.m. ET
Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev
Arthur Casaux vs. Corentin Moutet
11:55 a.m. ET
Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego
12:15 p.m. ET
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte
12:20 p.m. ET
Lucas Pouille vs. Jurij Rodionov
1:00 p.m. ET
Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert
Completed games
Karen Khachanov def. Constant Lestienne
Hubert Hurkacz def. David Goffin
Sebastien Ofner def. Maxime Cressy
Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Jiri Vesely
Marton Fucsovics def. Hugo Grenier
Thanasi Kokkinakis def. Daniel Evans
Sebastian Korda def. Mackenzie McDonald
Radu Albot def. Patrick Kypson
Tallon Griekspoor def. Pedro Martinez
Jason Kubler def. Facundo Diaz Acosta
Matteo Arnaldi def. Daniel Elahi Galan
Nuno Borges def. John Isner
Roberto Carballes Baena def. Emilio Nava
DraftKings Odds
