French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday

The 2023 French Open will get underway from the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday. There will be plenty of singles matches between the men’s and women’s schedules. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day of the early action due to the time difference. If you want to catch all the action live, the first matches will start at 5:00 a.m. ET.
Here are some of the notable names who will be taking the court Sunday as well as the day’s odds. All times are estimated in ET.
Sunday Schedule
Here is Sunday’s full women’s singles schedule:
12:55 p.m. ET
Danielle Collins vs. Jessica Pegula
Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina
Completed Games
Aryna Sabalenka def. Mart Kostyuk
Nadia Podorosa def. Jessika Ponchet
Magdalena French def. Shuai Zhang
Storm Hunter def. Nadia Parrizas Diaz
Iryna Shymanovich def. Panna Udvardy
Karolina Muchova def. Maria Sakkari
Leylah Fernandez def. Magda Linette
Kamilla Rakhimova def. Sara Bejlek
Camila Giorgi def. Alize Cornet
Elise Mertens def. Viktoria Hruncakova
Qinwen Zheng def. Tamara Zidansek
Clara Tauson def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Leolia Jeanjean def. Kimberley Birrell
Sara Errani vs. Jill Teichmann
Anastasia Potapova def. Taylor Townsend
Mayar Sherif vs. Madison Brengle
Irina-Camelia Begu def. Anna Bondar
Liudmila Samsonova def. Katie Volynets
Odds
