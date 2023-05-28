2023 Indianapolis 500 drivers preferences for the milk they’ll drink with the trophy

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It will be the 108th running of this event which is filled with history and tradition. One of the more unique traditions in sports is that the winner of the Indianapolis 500 celebrates with their choice of milk.

This action dates back all the way to 1936 when winner Louis Meyer chose to drink milk after winning because his mother thought it was hot out and it would cool him down. It took 20 years, but milk has now been part of the winner’s celebrations since 1956. 33 drivers will be part of the race field, and each must fill out a survey from race organizers declaring their milk of choice.

While you may think the drivers get creative freedom over their milk choices, but they only have three options. Competitors can pick between whole milk, 2% or skim milk, with the other option simply being “no preference.” The Indiana Dairy Association conducted the survey, and 28 drivers opted for whole milk. Three went for 2%, with two going for skim despite some drivers saying they would go with chocolate provided it was an option. Meyer initially drank buttermilk and a few drivers suggested they’d honor the tradition by choosing that if they could, but alas it isn’t an option.

Poll results can be found below.

Whole Milk

Marco Andretti

Agostin Canapino

Ed Carpenter

Conor Daly

Devlin DeFrancesco

Scott Dixon

R.C. Enerson

Marcus Ericsson

Santino Ferrucci

Jack Harvey

Colton Herta

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Callum Illott

Tony Kanaan

Kyle Kirkwood

Christian Lundgaard

David Malukas

Scott McLaughlin

Josef Newgarden

Pato O’Ward

Simon Pagenaud

Alex Palou

Will Power

Sting Ray Robb

Felix Rosenqvist

Alexander Rossi

Rinus VeeKay

Stefan Wilson* (replaced due to injury by Graham Rahl who has no preference on milk type)

2% milk

Helio Castroneves

Benjamin Pedersen

Takuma Sato

Skim milk