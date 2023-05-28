How can I listen to the Indy 500 race on the radio

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 is set to get underway on Sunday, May 28. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 107th running of the race. Marcus Ericsson from Sweden looks to defend his title. The iconic event will see the green flag drop at 12:45 p.m. ET.

In case you can’t get in front of a television in time, or if you’ll be on the move at any point during the race, we break down the options for listening to the Indianapolis 500 on the radio.

There are several options for listening to the Indy 500. Coverage of the Indy 500 will be broadcast on both Sirius XM’s INDYCAR Nation (Ch. 160) and on NBC Sports Audio (Ch. 85). You can also tune in to the INDYCAR Radio Network, which will have coverage starting at 9 a.m. ET and will go through the entire race.

If you decide to switch over to TV coverage at any point, you can catch it on NBC. If you want to live stream the event, you would do so on Peacock. While there isn’t a Spanish-specific radio broadcast, if you are looking for that coverage, it will air on UNIVERSO.