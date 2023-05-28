Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Orioles on Sunday, May 28

The Texas Rangers (33-18) and the Baltimore Orioles (33-19) will wrap up their three-game weekend series on Sunday, May 28. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Reliever-turned-starter Cody Bradford (0-1, 10.80 ERA) will make his second career start for Texas, while Baltimore counters with Kyle Bradish (2-1, 4.34 ERA).

The Orioles are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Texas will stay on the road when this series wraps and take on the Detroit Tigers for a three-game set beginning Monday. Baltimore will stay at home and welcome the Cleveland Guardians to town for a three-game series starting Monday.

Rangers-Orioles picks: Sunday, May 28

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), C Mitch Garver (knee), SS Ezequiel Duran (rib)

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (elbow), SP John Means (elbow, back)

Starting pitchers

Cody Bradford vs. Kyle Bradish

Bradford had a rude awakening to the Majors when he took on the Atlanta Braves in his first career start. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits in just five innings of work. Bradford struck out three, walked two and took his first career loss.

Bradish will be making his ninth appearance of the season. He has been inconsistent but tends to pitch better against bad teams, causing worry for this matchup against the Rangers. His first outing of the season was against Texas, but it was brief, lasting only 1.2 innings before a line drive off his foot forced him to the IL. Bradish’s last start saw him pitch five innings against the New York Yankees as he allowed four earned on seven hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Over/Under pick

The games in this series have finished with a combined 14 and eight runs, respectively. Texas has had three of its last six games finish with a double-digit run total, while Baltimore has seen at least 10 runs scored in five of its last seven games. With the power in these lineups and the inconsistency of Bradish plus the inexperience of Bradford, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rangers have won four games in a row and are going for a sweep on Sunday. The Orioles have lost three games in a row only one other time this season. Given the pitching matchups, even if Bradish struggles, the Baltimore lineup should be able to take advantage of facing a rookie on the mound.

Pick: Orioles