Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Yankees on Sunday, May 28

The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees get set to square off in the final game of this three-game interleague set, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a battle of aces on the hill, as Yu Darvish (3-3, 3.67 ERA) gets the ball for the Friars while Gerrit Cole looks to get back on track for New York (5-0, 2.53).

The Yankees enter as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Injury report

Padres

Day to day: SS Ha-Seong Kim (knee)

Out: RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), SP Seth Lugo (calf), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), SP Carlos Rodon (back/elbow), C Jose Trevino (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Yu Darvish vs. Gerrit Cole

Darvish certainly hasn’t been bad so far this year, but it’s hard not to feel a little underwhelmed: The righty has allowed three or more runs in four of his nine starts, including three runs with just four strikeouts over six innings against the Washington Nationals last time out. Darvish still throws the full kitchen sink at batters, but his command hasn’t been quite as sharp this year, especially with his fastball (just a 13% whiff rate so far).

After spending the first month-plus on cruise control, Cole has scuffled a bit recently, with 12 earned runs on 26 hits and nine walks in his last four starts. His strikeout rate is the lowest it’s been since he was a Pittsburgh Pirate, while his whiff rate is down nearly four points from last year. It’s too early to say that Cole is in decline at age 32, but there are some warning signs here for Yankees fans.

Over/Under pick

Cole has allowed five runs twice this month, but these teams both rank in the bottom half of the league in OPS against right-handers, and combined with some solid bullpen work, it’s hard to see either of them scoring more than four runs in this one.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

After a resurgent stretch, New York’s bats have gone cold again, and it’s just hard to have much faith in this offense right now — especially against a tough righty like Darvish. The Yankees are still heavily right-handed, and Darvish has feasted on righties this year, making me think he’ll be just a bit sharper than Cole and lead San Diego to a win as the underdog.

Pick: Padres