Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Guardians on Sunday, May 28

The St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, May 28. First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA) takes the mound for St. Louis, while Cleveland counters with Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA).

The Cardinals are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. Once this series wraps, St. Louis will return home for a brief two-game set against the rival Kansas City Royals starting on Monday. Cleveland, meanwhile, will hit the road to begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, also starting on Monday.

Cardinals-Guardians picks: Sunday, May 28

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: OF Tyler O’Neill (back), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder), SP Aaron Civale (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Hunter Gaddis

This will be Montgomery’s 11th start of the season. The southpaw has pitched better than his stat line suggests and has lacked run support. The good news is that St. Louis’ batting order has seemingly turned a corner, so this could change the outlook for Montgomery. Most recently, he gave up four earned on seven hits in four innings against the Cincinnati Reds. He walked three and struck out four but didn’t factor into the decision.

Gaddis will start his sixth game of the season. The righty came out of the ‘pen on April 22 and pitched two scoreless against the Miami Marlins. Gaddis then didn’t pitch for a month but returned on May 22, when he continued that scoreless streak with six clean innings against the Chicago White Sox. Gaddis struck out four and walked one to earn his first win of the year.

Over/Under pick

This series has seen its two games finish with seven and three runs, respectively. The Cardinals picked up the victory on Saturday with only two hits, and the game even went into extra innings. Montgomery and Gaddis have both had their rough outings and certainly are capable of allowing ample runs, but I think the total follows the trend of the series and stays low.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals haven’t won a game that Montgomery has started since April 8. Despite only having two hits in Saturday’s win, they are in a much better place than they were even a month ago. The Guardians head into this game 3-7 over their last 10, and I think they drop the series finale.

Pick: Cardinals