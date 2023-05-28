Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Twins on Sunday, May 28

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Target Field. Jose Berrios (4-4, 4.22 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays, while Bailey Ober (3-1, 2.55 ERA) gets the ball for the Twins.

Toronto is a -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Twins picks: Sunday, May 28

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jensen (groin), SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Twins

Out: OF Trevor Larnach (illness), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), SS Nick Gordon (leg), OF Max Kepler (hamstring), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb), SS Royce Lewis (knee), SP Chris Paddack (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jose Berrios vs. Bailey Ober

Berrios has been fairly consistent for the Blue Jays this month, lasting six or more innings most of the time and allowing one to two runs, with some outliers on the higher end. He allowed just one earned run to the Tampa Bay Rays in his latest start over seven innings, striking out five batters.

Ober struggled in his latest outing, letting up four runs in five innings in his worst start of the season. Before that game, he had been a godsend for Minnesota, lasting for six or more innings in each of his May starts and allowing just four combined runs over three trips to the mound. He also struck out a season-low two batters in his most recent appearance.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s total hit 16, and the bats could be heating up on both sides. We can expect Berrios to give up a couple of runs, and Ober had a tough time of it in his last start as he gave up four. Let’s bet on keeping this trend going.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays and Twins have split the series 1-1 thus far. We have two fairly evenly-matched teams here who had strong starts to the season but have struggled in recent weeks. This should be a close one, but I like Toronto here. Berrios has been a solid player all year for them and should be able to continue here today.

Pick: Blue Jays