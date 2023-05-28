Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Cubs on Sunday, May 28

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. Graham Ashcraft (2-3, 5.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, while lefty Drew Smyly (5-1, 2.93 ERA) will pitch for the Cubs.

Chicago is a -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +135. The total is set at 8.

Reds-Cubs picks: Sunday, May 28

Injury report

Reds

Out: OF Wil Myers (kidney stones), OF Henry Ramos (hip), RP Derek Law (elbow), RP Casey Legumina (ankle), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Cubs

Out: RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), OF Cody Bellinger (knee), SP Adrian Sampson (knee), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Codi Heuer (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Graham Ashcraft vs. Drew Smyly

Ashcraft has not been having a good May. Each of his last two starts saw him give up seven earned runs in five innings on the mound, striking out eight and walking one over those 10 innings. He also had a 1.2-inning start earlier this month that saw him give up eight runs.

Smyly has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start during May. In his latest outing, he let up two runs in five innings while striking out five and walking two. He struggled against the Reds at the start of the season, allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The bats in this series have been fairly hot, with totals of 13 and 9 in the last two games. With Ashcraft letting up seven runs in each of his last two starts and the Reds batting well in the last two games, I think we can bet on that trend to continue.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Smyly has settled down since that rough start against the Reds, but Ashcraft is flailing out there. The Reds have now won the first two of the series, and this may be the best chance to get a win for the Cubs so far with Ashcraft on the mound.

Pick: Cubs