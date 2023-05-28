Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Rockies on Sunday, May 28

The New York Mets take on the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET from Coors Field. Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while lefty Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies.

New York is a -145 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Colorado coming in at +125. The total is set at 12.5.

Mets-Rockies picks: Sunday, May 28

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), RP Jimmy Yacabonis (quad)

Rockies

Day-to-day: OF Brenton Doyle (knee)

Out: SP Ryan Feltner (head), SP Noah Davis (elbow), 1B CJ Cron (back), SP Dinelson Lamet (back), RP Nick Mears (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Tylor Megill vs. Austin Gomber

Megill had a rough time of it in his latest outing, letting up six runs to the Cubs in just 3.2 innings before getting pulled. A usual outing for Megill generally involves an allowance of two earned runs in approximately five innings pitched. In his last outing against the Rockies at Citi Field, he let up three runs in 4.2 innings and struck out four batters.

Gomber has not had an auspicious start to his season. In 10 starts, he has allowed five or more runs in four outings, has pitched five or fewerinnings in five outings, and has held opponents scoreless in just one outing. His latest start saw him give up three runs in 5.2 innings. In his last start against the Mets, he allowed two earned runs in six innings.

Over/Under pick

Gomber has been flailing on the mound this season, both on the road and at home, and can be counted on to let up several earned runs here. Megill will also likely let up two or three, and after yesterday’s game ended with a total of 17, I feel another high-scoring game coming — even with the extremely high total set. Both teams rank in the top 10 in MLB in runs per game over their last three games.

Pick: Over 12.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets may finally be solving their issues with offensive inconsistency this season. They have split the series 1-1 with the Rockies thus far, and have played well, putting up seven runs in the latest game. As they go up against a struggling Gomber, this would be a big road win before they head back to Citi Field.

Pick: Mets