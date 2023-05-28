Dodgers vs. Rays: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It’ll be a battle of top prospects on the mound, as Gavin Stone (0-0, 10.13 ERA) will look to keep a spot in the Dodgers rotation after a bumpy start while Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44) gets the ball for Tampa Bay.

L.A. has taken on water a bit between a challenging schedule and injuries to aces Julio Urias and Dustin May, but the Dodgers still sit atop the NL West and look primed for another postseason run — if they can get healthy. It’s not as deep a lineup as years past, but Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Co. can still do damage, especially as rookies James Outman and Miguel Vargas continue to settle in. Los Angeles will need top prospects like Stone and Bobby Miller to fill in as Urias, May, Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove recover from injuries, but at full strength they boast as much pitching depth as anybody with Clayton Kershaw at the tip of the spear.

The Rays have come back to Earth a bit this month, but when you have arguably the greatest start in the history of the sport, you can afford some regression. Tampa Bay still leads a very competitive AL East, and while injuries to Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs would decimate lesser teams, Tyler Glasnow’s return from injury and Bradley’s emergence has helped weather the storm on the mound. The Rays boast possibly the deepest collection of position player talent in the league, allowing them to mix and match against righties and lefties, and they’ll be a very tough team to beat this summer.

Dodgers vs. Rays

Pitchers: Gavin Stone vs. Taj Bradley

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

To watch Saturday’s Dodgers-Rays matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.