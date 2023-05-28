How to watch NXT Battleground 2023 via live stream

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Sunday, May 28 with Battleground coming live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA, at 8 p.m. ET.

Battleground will be the third NXT pay-per-view to take place this year as the developmental brand continues to expand outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. As with several of their special shows, Battleground was originally a WWE main roster ppv from the 2010’s that got repurposed for NXT.

You will only be able to watch Battleground via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship - Lyra Valkyrie vs. Tiffany Stratton

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

NXT Heritage Cup - Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee (British Rounds Rules match)

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov (Last Man Standing match)

*Card subject to change.