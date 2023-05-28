What time does Battleground 2023 start?

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Sunday, May 28 with Battleground coming live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. The show will be the third NXT pay-per-view to take place this year as the developmental brand continues to expand outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event. The time is interesting as it will go directly head-to-head with AEW’s Double or Nothing ppv at the same exact time.

The main event of Battleground will be a rematch from Stand and Deliver last month as Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker. Hayes successfully defeated Breakker at S&D to win the belt and become the new top dog on the show. In response, the former champ turned heel and laid a series of vicious attacks on Hayes, Trick Williams, and the rest of the roster over the next month. We’ll also get the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament as Lyra Valkyrie battles Tiffany Stratton for the vacant title.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship - Lyra Valkyrie vs. Tiffany Stratton

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

NXT Heritage Cup - Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee (British Rounds Rules match)

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov (Last Man Standing match)

*Card subject to change.