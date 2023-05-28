What time does Double or Nothing 2023 start?

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday when presenting Double or Nothing live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The ‘Zero Hour’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report. This will be an interesting night in pro wrestling as DON will go head-to-head with NXT’s Battleground ppv starting at the same time.

The main event will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Darby Allin, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara in a Four Pillars match. Expect this contest to begin no later than 11 p.m. ET.

Here is the current list of matches for Sunday’s Double or Nothing card:

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship - FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett/Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee)

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage (Ladder match)

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 competitors (Blackjack Battle Royal)

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned match w/ Sabu as the guest enforcer)

The Hardy Party vs. Ethan Page and the Gunns (Matt Hardy owns Ethan Page’s contract if Hardy Party wins)

