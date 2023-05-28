Full card for Double or Nothing 2023

AEW will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Double or Nothing coming live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This event will take place on Sunday, May 28 and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

The headliner match of the event will feature MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a Pillars four-way match. Since AEW’s inception in 2019, these four young stars have been identified as the “four pillars” of the company and they’ll all duke it out in the same match for the very first time.

Another marquee showdown for the event will be an Anarchy in the Arena match as the Blackpool Combat Club will battle the Elite. These two groups have been brutalizing each other on Dynamite for the past two months and the odds were evened a few weeks ago when a returning “Hangman” Adam Page re-aligned himself with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. This will most likely be the most hard-hitting, violent match on the card.

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho will settle their feud when facing off in an unsanctioned match. Cole has been antagonized by Jericho since his return in March as the veteran superstar has gone out of his way to make his life hell. In recent weeks, Cole hasn’t been alone as he’s gotten help from a debuting Roderick Strong. And as of this past Wednesday, the match will be overseen by a hardcore wrestling legend with Sabu serving as the special guest enforcer for the bout.

Here is the full list of matches set to take place at T-Mobile Arena for Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view:

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship - FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett/Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee)

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage (Ladder match)

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 competitors (Blackjack Battle Royal)

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned match w/ Sabu as the guest enforcer)

The Hardy Party vs. Ethan Page and the Gunns (Matt Hardy owns Ethan Page’s contract if Hardy Party wins)

*Card subject to change