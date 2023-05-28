When is the next AEW pay-per-view after Double or Nothing 2023?

AEW is has set up shop in Las Vegas this evening for Double or Nothing pay-per-view coming live from from T-Mobile Arena. While the company’s annual Memorial Day weekend show should be interesting, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

AEW’s next pay-per-view will be Forbidden Door with New Japan Pro Wrestling, coming live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, on Sunday, June 25. This will officially kick off a three-week tour of Canada for the company as they will run eight shows across the country during that span.

Forbidden Door made its debut last June as part of the upstart company’s ambition to do events with other wrestling promotions like NJPW. The term “forbidden door” refers to wrestlers from one promotion making appearances in other promotions and we have regularly seen AEW and NJPW talents make cameo appearances on each other’s shows over the past year. Like last year, Forbidden Door will feature matchups pitting stars from both promotions against each other.

While we do not know the card for the show just yet, we do know that matches for the second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place on this show. The “Owen Hart Cup” will conclude on the July 15 episode of AEW’s brand new show Collision in Hart’s hometown of Calgary, AB.