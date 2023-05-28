Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, May 28

There is a loaded MLB slate on Sunday, May 28. The action starts early, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays on Peacock at 11:35 a.m. ET and culminating with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. With eight games in the featured slate beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET, here are our favorite team stacks for your lineups at DraftKings DFS.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, May 28

Cedric Mullins ($5,300)

Adley Rutschman ($4,900)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,200)

Austin Hays ($3,500)

Mullins and Rutschman struggled against Andrew Heaney on Saturday, going a combined 0-for-7. They have a better matchup on Sunday, taking on reliever-turned-starter Cody Bradford as scheduled starter Dane Dunning hits the paternity list. Hays hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday, while Mountcastle finished with an RBI double.

The Orioles are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,500)

Nolan Arenado ($5,100)

Nolan Gorman ($4,700)

Lars Nootbaar ($3,900)

The Cardinals picked up an extra-innings victory on Saturday despite only registering two hits. This quartet went a combined 0-for-16, but have a better matchup on Sunday against Hunter Gaddis and his 5.26 ERA.

The Cardinals are the -135 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Byron Buxton ($5,600)

Alex Kiriloff ($3,300)

Edouard Julien ($2,700)

Willi Castro ($2,300)

Minnesota will take on the inconsistent Jose Berrios on Sunday. They are coming off a Saturday in which Buxton had the worst game of this quartet with a 1-for-5 day. Kirilloff finished 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Julien launched his fourth home run of the season and finished with two RBI. Castro went yard twice to finish with three RBI and three runs.

The Blue Jays are the narrow -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the slight -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.