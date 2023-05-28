Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 28

After a Saturday full of aces around MLB, the pitching picture on Sunday is a bit dicier, but we still have plenty of value options for DFS players and fantasy baseball owners to pursue. Our daily starting pitcher rankings is here to break down the whole slate, including streaming recommendations you can likely snag off your waiver wire, so let’s get right to it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 28

Pitchers to stream

Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners — As always, don’t expect the soft-tossing lefty to give you much of anything in the way of strikeouts. What he can provide, though, is lots of weak contact and a chance to go deep into the game against weaker offenses. The Pittsburgh Pirates have certainly qualified as the latter this month, posting the third-lowest wRC+ in baseball, and at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, Gonzales could ride his defense all the way to a quality start and a win.

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox — The version of Houck we saw last time out is exactly what we’ve been waiting for, with his slider/splitter combination baffling the Los Angeles Angels en route to eight strikeouts over six innings of one-run ball. Will the righty have that sort of command again? That’s the big question, but it’s worth the chase against an Arizona Diamondbacks team that isn’t quite as strong as its season-long offensive numbers would suggest.

