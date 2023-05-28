 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 28

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 28.

By Chris Landers
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on May 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After a Saturday full of aces around MLB, the pitching picture on Sunday is a bit dicier, but we still have plenty of value options for DFS players and fantasy baseball owners to pursue. Our daily starting pitcher rankings is here to break down the whole slate, including streaming recommendations you can likely snag off your waiver wire, so let’s get right to it.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 28

Pitchers to stream

Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners — As always, don’t expect the soft-tossing lefty to give you much of anything in the way of strikeouts. What he can provide, though, is lots of weak contact and a chance to go deep into the game against weaker offenses. The Pittsburgh Pirates have certainly qualified as the latter this month, posting the third-lowest wRC+ in baseball, and at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, Gonzales could ride his defense all the way to a quality start and a win.

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox — The version of Houck we saw last time out is exactly what we’ve been waiting for, with his slider/splitter combination baffling the Los Angeles Angels en route to eight strikeouts over six innings of one-run ball. Will the righty have that sort of command again? That’s the big question, but it’s worth the chase against an Arizona Diamondbacks team that isn’t quite as strong as its season-long offensive numbers would suggest.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, May 28.

Starting pitching rankings 5/28

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider vs. Phillies
2 Cristian Javier @ Athletics
3 Gerrit Cole vs. Padres
4 Dylan Cease @ Tigers
5 Yu Darvish @ Yankees
6 Eduardo Rodriguez vs. White Sox
Strong plays
7 Drew Smyly vs. Reds
8 Alex Cobb @ Brewers
9 Merrill Kelly vs. Red Sox
10 Patrick Sandoval vs. Marlins
11 Jordan Montgomery @ Guardians
12 Eury Perez @ Angels
13 Marco Gonzales vs. Pirates
14 MacKenzie Gore @ Royals
Questionable
15 Tanner Houck @ Diamondbacks
16 Bailey Ober vs. Blue Jays
17 Dane Dunning @ Orioles
18 Taj Bradley vs. Dodgers
19 Jose Berrios @ Twins
20 Roansy Contreras @ Mariners
21 Colin Rea vs. Giants
Don't do it
22 Graham Ashcraft @ Cubs
23 Daniel Lynch vs. Nationals
24 Luis Medina vs. Astros
25 Kyle Bradish vs. Rangers
26 Hunter Gaddis vs. Cardinals
27 Gavin Stone @ Rays
28 Dylan Covey @ Braves
29 Tylor Megill @ Rockies
30 Austin Gomber vs. Mets

