MLB injury report for Sunday, May 28

After a mercifully light couple of days on the health front around MLB, the injury gods have struck back with a vengeance this weekend — with superstars from Manny Machado to Rafael Devers to Xander Bogaerts to Thairo Estrada all being held out of the lineup due to various ailments. Our daily injury report is here to keep you up to date so you can set your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups with confidence.

MLB injury report: Sunday, May 28

Manny Machado (hand), San Diego Padres — Manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Machado is unlikely to return to the lineup at all this weekend, with early next week looking like a more realistic option. The star third baseman has been taking swings and fielding ground balls but has yet to face live pitching since breaking a metacarpal bone in his hand a couple of weeks ago.

Rafael Devers (calf), Boston Red Sox — Devers has missed each of the first two games of Boston’s series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with some minor calf tightness, but it seems like the All-Star is trending in the right direction:

Rafael Devers (left calf) is feeling better but still not in the lineup.



Hope is for tomorrow, Alex Cora said. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 27, 2023

It’s still not a sure thing that Devers will be back on Sunday, but he should only miss another day or two at the absolute most. Justin Turner has been filling in at the hot corner in his absence.

Thairo Estrada (wrist)/Casey Schmitt (ankle), San Francisco Giants — A rough day for the Giants infield on Saturday, as Estrada — arguably the team’s best player so far this year with an .811 OPS, six homers and 13 steals — landed on the 10-day IL after missing the last couple of days with soreness in his left wrist. The utility man reportedly suffered a minor sprain on a swing during last week’s series against the Minnesota Twins, and while an MRI showed nothing more than some inflammation, he’ll still need a bit of time to recover (although it seems like a possibility that he could return when first eligible during next week’s series at Coors Field).

Schmitt, meanwhile, rolled his ankle during Saturday’s win against the Milwaukee Brewers on a play at second base. The promising rookie was able to stay in the game, but he did get treatment afterward, and while it seems minor it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get a rest day on Sunday.

Julio Urias (hamstring), Los Angeles Dodgers — It sounds like the Dodgers ace may have suffered a minor setback as he attempts to return from a hamstring strain suffered earlier this month:

#Dodgers Julio Urias went thru a full workout and threw on flat ground. But he did not throw off the bullpen mound as expected — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 27, 2023

The fact that he wasn’t totally shut down is promising, but it will likely push his timetable for a return back a few days. The expectation is still that Urias — who began baseball activities not long after landing on the IL — will return in early June.

Anthony Rendon (groin)/Matt Moore (oblique), Los Angeles Angels — It sounds like Rendon — who’s been pushing to return from the IL at some point this week — is still a little ways away from coming back from his minor groin strain:

Anthony Rendon came out of his progression to doing outdoor work okay. He’s able to run faster, but not 100% sprint speed. He will be on the road trip continuing to ramp up. Next step for him if he continues to feel better is taking ground balls. — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) May 27, 2023

Taking ground balls and then running the bases in full will be the two big hurdles to clear, and while this coming week feels aggressive, he could be back at some point in the second week of June.

L.A. will be without Moore for a bit, as the lefty — who’d been a reliable eighth-inning bridge to closer Carlos Estevez — suffered an oblique injury late Saturday night and will need a stint on the injured list. The team will need to run more tests and see how Moore responds before putting a timeline on his return, but any absence is a big blow for an Angels already down Jose Quijada. Prospect Ben Joyce has been recalled to add some bullpen depth.

Vince Velasquez (elbow), Pittsburgh Pirates — A huge bummer for Velasquez and the Pirates, as the righty’s return from the IL on Saturday was cut short after just a couple innings due to returning elbow discomfort. Velasquez had been enjoying a career year for the Bucs, but while he avoided surgery the first time, the fact that his elbow still isn’t right is obviously cause for serious concern. The team won’t know more until they get the results of his MRI.

Jose Trevino (hamstring), New York Yankees — Good news for New York, as Trevino is apparently feeling well enough that he could return from the IL as soon as Sunday. He’s been running the bases without issue, so even if he’s not back today, it shouldn’t be very long. Backup Ben Rortvedt has been a revelation while Trevino’s been out, but the latter’s defense and leadership behind the plate are hard to replace.

Ezequiel Duran (oblique), Texas Rangers — The oblique pain that had held Duran out for the last few days will in fact require an IL stint, which was made official on Saturday. The infielder was a huge boon for Texas’ elite offense with Corey Seager out, starting just about every day at shortstop and posting an .855 OPS with seven homers and three steals. He’d become a regular DH option even with Seager back, and despite Mitch Garver’s pending return from a knee injury, this is still a big blow. There’s not yet a timetable for his return to action, but if this season has taught us anything, it’s that oblique injuries can be awfully fickle.

Kevin Kiermaier (back), Toronto Blue Jays — Kiermaier is officially day to day after being forced from Saturday’s game in Minnesota due to back trouble. Manager John Schneider said the outfielder — who’s been a pleasant surprise for the Jays at the plate so far this year — will get some more treatment on Sunday, and while it doesn’t sound like he’ll need a trip to the IL, he should be out for at least the next couple of days.

Darick Hall (thumb)/Jose Alvarado (elbow), Philadelphia Phillies — Some good news and some not-so-good news on the injury front for the Phils.

José Alvarado did not throw his bullpen as planned today. Came here a little sore. Played catch instead. They’ll try again soon.



Club is planning on Darick Hall beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday at Low-A Clearwater with Cristian Pache on Wednesday. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 27, 2023

Hall remains on track for a mid-June return from the thumb injury he suffered in the first week of the season, which will be a huge boon for a Phillies team currently toggling between Kody Clemens and Alec Bohm at first base. Alvarado, however, is concern: The lefty had been dominant as the team’s closer over the first month-plus, and while this setback doesn’t seem too serious — he was still able to throw, and is scheduled to throw another bullpen early next week — elbow discomfort is nothing to sneeze at. Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto have been okay in Alvarado’s stead, but it’s still not a pairing that inspires a ton of confidence.

Mike Clevinger (wrist)/Eloy Jimenez (abdomen), Chicago White Sox — Jimenez has sufficiently recovered from his appendectomy earlier this month, as the slugger has been officially activated off the IL and will start this afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. Clevinger, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be too far behind him: The righty threw a bullpen over the weekend without issue, and facing live hitters should follow in the next few days. If all goes well, the righty could be back as soon as next weekend — he likely won’t require a rehab start with such a short absence.

Jose Urquidy (shoulder), Houston Astros — Tentative good news for Urquidy, who’s started throwing on flat ground. It’s the first step in a long build-up, and the team will be sure to take it slow as it hopes to avoid surgery, but the righty should hopefully be on track for a return after the All-Star break.