Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 10 of 2023 MLB season

We have made it to the double-digit week mark of the fantasy baseball season. With two and a half months under our belts, we have seen players settle into the season. There have been surprising duds, players that have already turned around their initial season outlook and, of course, stars showing why they were top draft picks. As we head into Week 10, here are some players you can dump to the waiver wire in your fantasy baseball leagues.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop, week of May 28

MJ Melendez, C/OF, Kansas City Royals

Melendez just can’t get anything going at the plate. He is hitting .207 on the year but a dismal .100 over the last week. Melendez is the 19th-ranked catcher on the year, but his two fantasy points over the last seven days leave much to be desired. Even as a backup, there are other catchers with more upside that would improve your outlook.

Alek Manoah, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

I have a confession, I am guilty of still rostering Manoah. He is rostered in 76.6% of ESPN leagues and absolutely shouldn't be. Moanoah hasn’t suffered an injury this year and still ranks as the 129th starting pitcher. He has 37 fantasy points on the year and -3 over the last week. Despite utilizing solid draft capital on him, it is time for all of us to improve our mental health and our rosters by sending him to waivers.

Jose Abreu, 1B, Houston Astros

Insert Bernie Sanders meme as I am once again asking why you are still rostering Jose Abreu. His only relevance comes from being part of the Astros’ lineup. Abreu is still searching for his first long ball of the season, and only seven of his 41 hits have been for extra bases. He is hitting .214 this season and is the 29th-ranked first baseman. Cut ties.

Josh Bell, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Not to focus on first baseman, but Bell should also head to waivers. You’d think he would have upside from being a switch hitter, but it just isn’t translating to fantasy success this year. Bell heads into Week 10 as the 22nd-ranked first baseman, and at this point, you’d roster him solely as a backup, but there are better options out there. He has 74 fantasy points in standard leagues but has tallied zero over the last week amidst a 0-for-10 stretch at the plate.