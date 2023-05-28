Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 10

We’re reaching the two-month mark of the 2023 MLB season, as hard as that is to believe, and “it’s still early!” is becoming a less and less convincing crutch for fantasy managers wondering whether to stick with a draft pick or start scouring the waiver wire. This is especially true for starting pitchers, where injuries have laid waste to seemingly scores of top arms. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a big year.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 10 relief pitcher targets

Kyle Finnegan, RP, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 8.3%

Finnegan’s disastrous April opened the door for Hunter Harvey to poach saves in D.C., but now Harvey’s implosion — he’s blown two saves and given up six runs over his last five appearances — has swung the pendulum back in Finnegan’s direction. The righty is unscored upon in his last six outings, with three saves and eight Ks in 6.2 innings over that span, and the Nats’ sneaky-solid offense will give him more opportunities than you’d think.

Miguel Castro, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Roster percentage: 6.7%

Andrew Chafin’s gotten all the love from fantasy owners, but don’t sleep on Castro, who’s riding a streak of eight consecutive scoreless appearances with three saves and a win in that timeframe. It seems like a true 50/50 split right now, largely based on matchups, with Castro likely having the slight edge simply because he’s a right-handed pitcher. As long as the D-backs stay in contention, he’ll get enough chances to be viable.

Caleb Ferguson, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster percentage: 3.6%

As anyone who’s rostered Evan Phillips can tell you, manager Dave Roberts loves playing matchups above all else, with the ninth inning going to any number of relievers based on circumstance. Ferguson is the top lefty in the L.A. bullpen right now, with a microscopic 0.98 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 18.1 innings this season, and that should give him a share of save opportunities whenever there’s a lefty or two set to bat at the end of the game.

Austin Pruitt, RP, Oakland Athletics

Roster percentage: 0.0%

Look, this is only for the truly desperate, as Oakland doesn’t figure to have very many save opportunities in the near future and Pruitt’s a journeyman with a career 4.63 ERA. But saves are saves, and right now the righty appears to be the man for the A’s with Trevor May, Dany Jimenez and Zach Jackson all on the shelf.