Pick on the Moneyline for Red Sox-Diamondbacks on May 28

The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks both enter Sunday’s series finale with winning records but off the pace in their respective division races and will look to heat up with a win in the desert.

Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-110, 9)

Both offenses have been highly productive with the Red Sox entered the weekend fourth in the league in runs per game while the Diamondbacks are sixth, but there’s been a clear drop in Boston’s offensive output away from home.

The six runs per game the Red Sox are averaging at home are the second-most in the league while their 4.5 runs per game away from home is 15th with their on-base percentage being the best in the league at home and just 23rd on the road.

The offense will look to lend plenty of support to starting pitcher Tanner Houck, who enters having allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts with a 4.99 ERA and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Houck has to try to shut down an Arizona offense that is hitting .281 at home, which is the best mark among National League teams.

The lineup will look to stay hot in support of starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, who overall this season has a 2.98 ERA, but has pitched his best recently with a 2.61 ERA in his last five starts with 1.8 walks per nine innings allowed in this stretch compared to 5.8 walks per nine innings issued in his first five starts of the season. The Diamondbacks have been the beneficiaries of the increased command, winning four of his last five starts.

Both of these teams enter with bullpen issues and though the Red Sox have the better bullpen ERA for the season, ranking 13th entering the weekend while the Diamondbacks entered the weekend 21st in bullpen ERA, regression might be coming for Boston as the bullpen’s expected fielding independent (xFIP) ranks 25th while Arizona’s is 14th.

With Merrill Kelly regaining his command and for his career having a 3.43 ERA at home compared to a 4.34 road ERA, the Diamondbacks will close out the series with a win.

The Play: Diamondbacks -110