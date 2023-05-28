Padres OF Juan Soto scratched from Sunday’s game vs. Yankees with back tightness

The San Diego Padres have scratched outfielder Juan Soto from their lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees. He is dealing with bat tightness. Jose Azocar will replace him in left field and will bat eighth.

Juan Soto has been scratched with back tightness. New lineup:



Tatis CF

Cronenworth 1B

Bogaerts SS

Carpenter DH

Odor 2B

Kim 3B

Grisham CF

Azocar LF

Nola C

Darvish P https://t.co/lybz2d8T3b — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 28, 2023

Soto has played in 52 games this season and is hitting .263. He started off the season slowly, but it finally starting to look like the player that the Padres traded for a year ago. He has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBI. Soto was trending in the right direction and San Diego has to be hoping it is just a day-to-day type of injury and nothing that will see him land on the injured list.

Azocar will start on Sunday and has served as a decent backup in limited work. He has played in 23 games and is hitting .227 with two doubles and an RBI. If Soto gets bad news and does end up going to the IL, Azocar likely wouldn’t be the long-term solution and the Padres would either call up a player or move some pieces around in the offense.