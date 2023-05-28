Mets 2B Jeff McNeil out of Sunday lineup vs. Rockies due to groin tightness

The New York Mets will be without second baseman Jeff McNeil for Sunday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies. He is dealing with groin tightness, and manager Buck Showalter hopes to get him a few days off for it to heal. Eduardo Escobar will take over at second base and bat ninth on Sunday.

McNeil has played in 53 games this season. He is hitting .288 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBI. McNeil is one of the more consistent hitters on the Mets, and it would be a brutal loss if he is sidelined for an extended period of time.

The switch-hitting Eduardo Escobar will take over at second in the interim. New York could get creative with its lineup and move players around if they don’t like the matchup for Escobar, and McNeil is still missing time. Escobar has played in 31 games and is hitting .220 on the year. He has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI.