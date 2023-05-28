 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scottie Scheffler makes Sunday ace at Charles Schwab Challenge

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three

The No. 1 player in the world showed why once again, as Scottie Scheffler dropped in his second career PGA TOUR hole-in-one at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

And it’s a beauty. A cut 7-iron on the 189-yard 8th hole.

For Scheffler, it moves him to -7, just five shots off leader Harry Hall with plenty of golf to play on Sunday. Could the eagle be part of a final round comeback? The bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook certainly think so, as Scheffler moves to +750 to win the event despite being that far behind.

With only Hall (-12) Harris English and Adam Schenk (both -10) in front of him as of now, there’s plenty of opportunity still. English is the only one of that threesome to have won a PGA TOUR event previously, he should be the favorite to close.

We’ll see what happens, but Scheffler’s one makes the rest of the tournament much more interesting.

