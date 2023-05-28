Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood involved in bad wreck with 16 laps to go at Indy 500 [VIDEO]

Update: Hunter-Reay, Ilott and Canapino all were forced to pit due to low fuel. The new top three heading into the final 10 laps of the race are Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Josef Newgarden.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 had 16 laps to go when a wreck involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood occurred. Rosenqvist lost control of his car, and Kirkwood nearly avoided the swerving car. Unfortunately, his back left tire was clipped and sent him upended into the wall. Both drivers are reportedly okay, and the tire that flew off toward the grandstands, overshot it so fans are okay as well.

The race is under caution with 14 laps to go once the 2023 Indy 500 resumes.

Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood get into a massive wreck in the #Indianapolis500 with 16 laps to go.



Race is under caution. https://t.co/EbSD6YoH9D — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) May 28, 2023

Ryan Hunter-Reay will be in first place, but there is worry that he will need to pit before getting to the end of the race. With time winding down, there likely isn’t time, so Hunter-Reay may have to risk it for the race win. Callum Ilott is in second with Agustin Canapino in third. Last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson currently sits in fifth place and is the top Honda on the leaderboard as the race gets ready to get back underway.