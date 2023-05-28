How many Game 7s have Heat played? What is their record?

The season will be on the line for the Miami Heat Monday as they will hit the road to face the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After leading the series 3-0, the Heat have dropped three straight and are trying to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to fall victim to a reverse sweep. The winner will advance to the 2023 NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets. Miami enters the matchup as a 7-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Heat have experienced their fair share of Game 7s, playing 11 in franchise history and posting a 6-5 record in those games. Their most recent one came in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to this very Celtics squad in a 100-96 loss. Miami’s most recent win in a Game 7 came during the first round of of the 2016 playoffs, where it clobbered the Charlotte Hornets 106-73 to advance. The most notable Game 7 in franchise history came during the 2013 NBA Finals, where the “Big 3” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh took down the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 to win a second straight NBA title.

As for the Celtics, the Heat have a 1-1 record all time against them in Game 7s. Prior to last year’s ECF, their only Game 7 encounter came during the 2012 ECF, where the Heat closed out the Celtics in a 101-88 victory. Following his now legendary Game 6 performance, James dropped 31 points and 12 rebounds to end the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce/Ray Allen “Big 3” era in Boston.