Live updates from Double or Nothing 2023

AEW retuens to pay-per-view tonight with Double or Nothing coming live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report.

Double or Nothing is AEW’s oldest pay-per-view and has become a Memorial Day weekend staple for the company. The event is traditionally held in Las Vegas and the company usually leans into the location with a full casino theme to the show.

The headliner match of the event will feature MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a Pillars four-way match. We’ll also get the Elite battling the Blackpool Combat Club in an Anarchy in the Arena match and Adam Cole facing Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match.

10 matches will line the card with seven of them having titles on the line. Follow along as we’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer some of our thoughts below.

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara

Winner: TBD

AEW Women’s World Championship - Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

Winner: TBD

AEW World Tag Team Championship - FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett/Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee)

Winner: TBD

AEW World Trios Championship - House of Black (c) vs. TBD (Open House match)

Winner: TBD

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage (Ladder match)

Winner: TBD

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Winner: TBD

International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 competitors (Blackjack Battle Royal)

Winner: TBD

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Winner: TBD

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned match w/ Sabu as the guest enforcer)

Winner: TBD

The Hardy Party vs. Ethan Page and the Gunns (Matt Hardy owns Ethan Page’s contract if Hardy Party wins)

Winner: TBD