Double or Nothing 2023 pool predictions: Questions for main event in Las Vegas

AEW retuens to pay-per-view tonight with Double or Nothing coming live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report.

The main event of the show will be a “Four Pillars” match as AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Darby Allin, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $1,000 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

Which participant will be introduced first?

MJF

Sammy Guevara

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Darby Allin

Will Sting accompany Darby Allin during his entrance?

Yes

No

I think Darby goes about this alone without Sting’s help.

How long will the match be from bell to bell?

Over 22 minutes

Under 22 minutes

22 minutes is the perfect amount of time for this match and anything past that is overkill. I’ll say it clocks in at just under 22 minutes.

Who’ll make the first pinfall attempt?

MJF

Sammy Guevara

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Darby Allin

What will be performed first?

A submission hold

A pinfall

Who’ll perform a move off the top rope first?

MJF

Sammy Guevara

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Darby Allin

Will any non-participant interfere during the match?

Yes

No

Who will win the match?

MJF

Sammy Guevara

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Darby Allin

None of the other three competitors are ready to hold the big belt. MJF retains and his title reign continues into the summer.

When the match concludes, will a non-participant of the match confront the champion?

Yes

No

Perhaps we’ll hear this song.