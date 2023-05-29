How to watch 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Show ahead of College World Series

The 64 teams in NCAA Division I college baseball will be picked and bracketed on Monday, as the 2023 College World Series Selection Show puts together the field of 64 to determine this year’s champion. The field is made up of 31 auto-bids from conference tournament winners, and 33 more teams will join the field as at-large selections.

The 16 double-elimination regionals will be from June 2-5 on the campus of best seeds in the tournament. Once those 16 teams are chosen, eight super regionals will play out from June 9-12, with the better-seeded team hosting all the games in a two-out-of-three format.

The eight super regional winners head to Omaha for the College World Series from June 16-26.

Wake Forest and LSU are the two favorites to win the 2023 CWS, sitting at +425 and +750 respectively at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Baseball Selection Show

When: Monday, May 29, 12:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

It can be tricky to hand-write a double-elimination bracket, so the NCAA version will be posted here shortly after the announcement if you want to make your picks at home.