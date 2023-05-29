2023 NBA Finals: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

The 2023 NBA Finals are set with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Miami Heat for the title. The Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in the West, while the Heat emerged from the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed in the East. Those numbers ultimately meant nothing, as both teams blasted through the competition with relative ease for this Finals matchup. We’ll see which side can get the job done in this last series and take the 2023 title.

Here’s the full schedule for the Finals.

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Game 1: Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Nuggets @ Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Nuggets @ Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Heat @ Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 6: Nuggets @ Heat, Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 7: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Games 5-7 are played if necessary.