2023 NBA Finals: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Nuggets taking on the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

By Brittany Jarret
Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat defends Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Ball Arena on December 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
The 2023 NBA Finals are set with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Miami Heat for the title. The Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in the West, while the Heat emerged from the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed in the East. Those numbers ultimately meant nothing, as both teams blasted through the competition with relative ease for this Finals matchup. We’ll see which side can get the job done in this last series and take the 2023 title.

Here’s the full schedule for the Finals.

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Game 1: Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 3: Nuggets @ Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4: Nuggets @ Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 5: Heat @ Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 6: Nuggets @ Heat, Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 7: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Games 5-7 are played if necessary.

