How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2023 French Open on TV via live stream

As spring begins to turn to summer, that typically means it is time to play in clay. This year, the 127th edition of the French Open will be underway, and the action at Paris’ Stade Roland-Garros should be electric. As always, many fans and bettors will have their eyes on the tournament’s top-overall seed, Carlos Alcaraz.

The Tennis Channel will air the entire French Open, including Alcaraz’s opening tilt against Flavio Cobolli on Monday, May 29 at 11:40 a.m.. In terms of online streaming, you can catch all the clay action with a Fubo subscription—there are free trial options available.

Not only is Alcaraz the top-seed for the upcoming French Open, but he is also ranked No. 1 in the world by ATP. At only 19 years, 4 months, Alcaraz was the youngest to ever do so. Having now turned 20, Alcaraz is looking to add his first French Open title. Worth mentioning, his best finish at Roland-Garros came in 2022 when he lost in the quarterfinals to Alexander Zverev of Germany.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Alcaraz is a massive -4000 favorite to defeat Cobolli (+1300 ML) in the opening round of this year’s French Open. With 14-time winner Rafa Nadal out of the tournament while he recovers from a hip injury, fellow-Spaniard Alcaraz is the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 French Open—priced at +160.