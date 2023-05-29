French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Monday with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
Two-time French Open winner Novak Djokovic will play on Monday, as will top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. Below is the full Monday schedule for men’s singles. All times are estimated in ET.
Monday schedule
5:00 a.m. ET
Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
(32) Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman
Brandon Nakashima vs. (26) Denis Shapovalov
Benoit Paire vs. (14) Cameron Norrie
Ilya Ivashka vs. (18) Alex De Minaur
6:30 a.m. ET
Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
(19) Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu
(10) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini
Alexei Popyrin vs. Aslan Karatsev
Christopher O’Connell vs. Taro Daniel
Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7:15 a.m. ET
Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic
8:30 a.m. ET
(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli
(25) Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Marcos Giron
Jiri Lehecka vs. (21) Jan-Lennard Struff
Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin
Filip Krajinovic vs. (12) Frances Tiafoe
(15) Borna Coric vs. Federico Coria
10:00 a.m. ET
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic
Arthur Fils vs (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
11:00 a.m. ET
Luca Van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato
2:15 p.m. ET
(8) Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller
Odds
