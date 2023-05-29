French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Monday with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

Two-time French Open winner Novak Djokovic will play on Monday, as will top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. Below is the full Monday schedule for men’s singles. All times are estimated in ET.

Monday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas

(32) Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman

Brandon Nakashima vs. (26) Denis Shapovalov

Benoit Paire vs. (14) Cameron Norrie

Ilya Ivashka vs. (18) Alex De Minaur

6:30 a.m. ET

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas

(19) Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu

(10) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini

Alexei Popyrin vs. Aslan Karatsev

Christopher O’Connell vs. Taro Daniel

Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

7:15 a.m. ET

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic

8:30 a.m. ET

(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli

(25) Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Marcos Giron

Jiri Lehecka vs. (21) Jan-Lennard Struff

Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin

Filip Krajinovic vs. (12) Frances Tiafoe

(15) Borna Coric vs. Federico Coria

10:00 a.m. ET

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic

Arthur Fils vs (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

11:00 a.m. ET

Luca Van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato

2:15 p.m. ET

(8) Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.