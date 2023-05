French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Monday, May 23rd. There will be plenty of singles action for the women’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting in the early morning hours. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:00 a.m. ET.

All times are estimated in ET.

Monday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Kaia Kanepi vs. No. 20 Madison Keys

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

Kristina Mladenovic vs. Kayla Day

No. 22 Donna Vekic vs. Dayana Yastremska

Bernarda Pera vs. Anett Kontaveit

Camila Osorio vs. Ana Bogdan

5:45 a.m. ET

No. 16 Karolina Pliskova vs. Sloane Stephens

7:00 a.m. ET

Rebecca Marino vs. Diana Shnaider

Elina Avanesyan vs. No. 12 Belinda Bencic

Varvara Gracheva vs. Dalma Galfi

Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Alycia Parks

8:30 a.m. ET

Tatjana Maria vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova

Aliona Bolsova vs. Kristina Kucova

Elina Svitolina vs. No 26 Martina Trevisan

9:15 a.m. ET

No. 5 Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang

10:30 a.m. ET

Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

Simona Waltert vs. Elizabeth Mandlik

No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure

No. 10 Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tereza Martincova

Odds

