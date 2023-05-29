French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, May 30

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Tuesday, May 30 with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All times are estimated in ET.

Tuesday, May 30 schedule

5 a.m.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Andrea Vavassori vs. #31 Miomir Kecmanovic

#16 Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stricker

Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien

Elias Ymer vs. #4 Casper Rudd

#27 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. J.J. Wolf

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson

6:30 a.m.

Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri

#22 Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan

7:15 a.m.

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. #2 Daniil Medvedev

8:30 a.m.

#6 Holger Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks

#23 Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar

Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere

Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella

10 a.m.

Richard Casquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Michael Mmoh vs. #9 Taylor Fritz

Timofey Skatov vs. #28 Grigor Dimitrov

2:15 p.m.

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez

French Open Odds

