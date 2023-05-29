 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, May 30

We have everything you need to know for the men’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Daniil Medvedev of Russia during practice on Court&nbsp;Suzanne Lenglen in preparation for the 2023 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 27, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Tuesday, May 30 with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All times are estimated in ET.

Tuesday, May 30 schedule

5 a.m.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Andrea Vavassori vs. #31 Miomir Kecmanovic
#16 Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stricker
Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien
Elias Ymer vs. #4 Casper Rudd
#27 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. J.J. Wolf
Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson

6:30 a.m.

Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri
#22 Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris
Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan

7:15 a.m.

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. #2 Daniil Medvedev

8:30 a.m.

#6 Holger Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks
#23 Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar
Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere
Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella

10 a.m.

Richard Casquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech
Michael Mmoh vs. #9 Taylor Fritz
Timofey Skatov vs. #28 Grigor Dimitrov

2:15 p.m.

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

