French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, May 30

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Tuesday, May 30 with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
All times are estimated in ET.
Tuesday, May 30 schedule
5 a.m.
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Andrea Vavassori vs. #31 Miomir Kecmanovic
#16 Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stricker
Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien
Elias Ymer vs. #4 Casper Rudd
#27 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. J.J. Wolf
Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson
6:30 a.m.
Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri
#22 Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris
Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan
7:15 a.m.
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. #2 Daniil Medvedev
8:30 a.m.
#6 Holger Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks
#23 Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar
Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere
Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella
10 a.m.
Richard Casquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech
Michael Mmoh vs. #9 Taylor Fritz
Timofey Skatov vs. #28 Grigor Dimitrov
2:15 p.m.
Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez
French Open Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.